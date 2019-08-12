Quantcast

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 12th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP): This provider of financial advisory and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.94%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 2.46%.

Amgen (AMGN): This developer and manufacturer of innovative human therapeutics has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.96%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.47%.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC): This specialty finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.75%, compared with the industry average of 8.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.45%.

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX): This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.83%, compared with the industry average of 8.66%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.50%.

