Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP): This provider of financial advisory and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.94%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year avera ge dividend yield is 2.46%.

Amgen (AMGN): This developer and manufacturer of innovative human therapeutics has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.96%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.47%.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC): This specialty finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.75%, compared with the industry average of 8.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.45%.

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX): This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.83%, compared with the industry average of 8.66%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.50%.

