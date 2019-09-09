Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 9th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th :

CDW Corporation (CDW): This technology company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

CDW has a PEG ratio of 1.54 compared with 2.43 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of B.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. ( FOCS ) :This financial services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This financial services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

First American Financial has a PEG ratio of 1.10, compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Medtronic plc ( MDT ) : This medical device company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Medtronic has a PEG ratio of 2.67, compared with 16.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: MDT , FOCS , FAF , CDW


