Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th :

CDW Corporation (CDW): This technology company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

CDW has a PEG ratio of 1.54 compared with 2.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. ( FOCS ) :This financial services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This financial services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

First American Financial has a PEG ratio of 1.10, compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Medtronic plc ( MDT ) : This medical device company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Medtronic has a PEG ratio of 2.67, compared with 16.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

