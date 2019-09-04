Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 4th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th :

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): This gold mining company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.7% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 3.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) :This manufacturer of wood products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 2.09, compared with 2.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO): This agricultural equipment manufacturer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

AGCO has a PEG ratio of 1.02, compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) : This packaging company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Sealed Air has a PEG ratio of 1.41, compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

