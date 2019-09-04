Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 4th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th :
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): This gold mining company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.7% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus
AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote
AngloGold Ashanti has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 3.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited peg-ratio-ttm | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote
Boise Cascade Company (BCC) :This manufacturer of wood products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 2.09, compared with 2.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. peg-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
AGCO Corporation (AGCO): This agricultural equipment manufacturer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
AGCO Corporation Price and Consensus
AGCO Corporation price-consensus-chart | AGCO Corporation Quote
AGCO has a PEG ratio of 1.02, compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AGCO Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
AGCO Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | AGCO Corporation Quote
Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) : This packaging company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Sealed Air Corporation Price and Consensus
Sealed Air Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sealed Air Corporation Quote
Sealed Air has a PEG ratio of 1.41, compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Sealed Air Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Sealed Air Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Sealed Air Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here .
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here .
