Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd :

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This home construction company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Corporation Quote



Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 1.48 compared with 3.48 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of B.

Meritage Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Corporation Quote



Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) :This homebuilder, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Price and Consensus

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Price and Consensus

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation price-consensus-chart | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote



Taylor Morrison Home has a PEG ratio of 1.60, compared with 3.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This home construction company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote



D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 1.08, compared with 3.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

D.R. Horton, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote



MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) : This software company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

MiX Telematics Limited Price and Consensus

MiX Telematics Limited Price and Consensus

MiX Telematics Limited price-consensus-chart | MiX Telematics Limited Quote



MiX Telematics has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

MiX Telematics Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

MiX Telematics Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

MiX Telematics Limited peg-ratio-ttm | MiX Telematics Limited Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Growth score and how it is calculated here .

Legalizing THIS Could Be Even Bigger than Marijuana

Americans spend an estimated $150 billion in this industry every year… more than twice as much as they spend on marijuana.

Now that 8 states have fully-legalized it (with several more states following close behind), Zacks has identified 5 stocks that could soar in response to the powerful demand. One industry insider described the future as "mind-blowing" - and early investors can still get in ahead of the surge.

See these 5 "sin stocks" now >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Meritage Corporation (MTH): Free Stock Analysis Report

MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT): Free Stock Analysis Report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: TMHC , MTH , MIXT , DHI


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?