Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd :

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This home construction company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 1.48 compared with 3.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) :This homebuilder, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison Home has a PEG ratio of 1.60, compared with 3.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This home construction company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 1.08, compared with 3.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) : This software company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

MiX Telematics has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

