Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Asbury has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This sporting goods stores company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC): This educational institution, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational Services has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This intermediate gold producer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.5% over the last 60 days.

Alamos Gold has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 3.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

