Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 11th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11th :

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 1.02 compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of A.

Booking Holdings Inc.( BKNG ) :This engineering company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Booking has a PEG ratio of 1.48, compared with 3.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): This retail company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Sportsman's Warehouse has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cedar Fair, L.P.( FUN ) : This operator of amusement and water parks, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Cedar Fair has a PEG ratio of 2.36, compared with 2.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Growth score and how it is calculated here .

