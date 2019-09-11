Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 11th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11th :
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 1.02 compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Booking Holdings Inc.( BKNG ) :This engineering company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Booking has a PEG ratio of 1.48, compared with 3.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): This retail company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Sportsman's Warehouse has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Cedar Fair, L.P.( FUN ) : This operator of amusement and water parks, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Cedar Fair has a PEG ratio of 2.36, compared with 2.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
