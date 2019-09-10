Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 10th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th :

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC): This provider of education services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Funko, Inc. (FNKO): This pop culture consumer products company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Funko has a PEG ratio of 1.03, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Itron, Inc.  (ITRI): This provider of end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Itron has a PEG ratio of 1.02, compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Meritage Homes Corporation  (MTH): This homebuilder, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 1.48, compared with 4.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

