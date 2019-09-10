Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 10th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th :

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC): This provider of education services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Funko, Inc. (FNKO): This pop culture consumer products company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Funko has a PEG ratio of 1.03, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This provider of end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Itron has a PEG ratio of 1.02, compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This homebuilder, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 1.48, compared with 4.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

