Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th :
Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR): This cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Asure Software has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) :This provider of digital health messaging services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
OptimizeRx has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL): This provider of air transportation services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
United Continental has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Amdocs Limited (DOX) : This provider of software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment and media industry service providers, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Amdocs has a PEG ratio of 1.69, compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
