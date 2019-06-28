Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 28th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th :

Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR): This cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Asure Software has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of A.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) :This provider of digital health messaging services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

OptimizeRx has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL): This provider of air transportation services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

United Continental has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Amdocs Limited (DOX) : This provider of software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment and media industry service providers, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Amdocs has a PEG ratio of 1.69, compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

