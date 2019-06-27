Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 27th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th :

Oasis Midstream Partners LP  (OMP): This provider of crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream has a PEG ratio of 0.58, compared with 2.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

First Business Financial Services, Inc.  (FBIZ): This bank holding company for First Business Bank, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

First Business has a PEG ratio of 1.29, compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.  (JKS): This photovoltaic products manufacturer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

JinkoSolar has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP): This bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Pinnacle Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.79, compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

