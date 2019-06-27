Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th :

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This provider of crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream has a PEG ratio of 0.58, compared with 2.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ): This bank holding company for First Business Bank, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

First Business has a PEG ratio of 1.29, compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS): This photovoltaic products manufacturer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

JinkoSolar has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP): This bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Pinnacle Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.79, compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

