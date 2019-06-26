Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 26th

By Zacks Equity Research

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th :

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) : This integrated equity real estate investment trust, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.4% over the last 60 days.

GEO has a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared with 2.76 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of B.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) :This provider of crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream has a PEG ratio of 0.57, compared with 2.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE): This provider of specialty property and casualty reinsurance products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Third Point Reinsurance has a PEG ratio of 0.22, compared with 1.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) : This provider of air transportation services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

United Continental has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

