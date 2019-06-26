Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th :

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) : This integrated equity real estate investment trust, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.4% over the last 60 days.

GEO has a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared with 2.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) :This provider of crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream has a PEG ratio of 0.57, compared with 2.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE): This provider of specialty property and casualty reinsurance products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Third Point Reinsurance has a PEG ratio of 0.22, compared with 1.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) : This provider of air transportation services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

United Continental has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

