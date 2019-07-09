Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 9th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th :

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH): This healthcare organization, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Molina Healthcare has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of B.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited(BABA) :This provider of online and mobile commerce businesses, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 2.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT): This recreational powerboats manufacturer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

MasterCraft Boat has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Navistar International Corporation(NAV) : This commercial and military trucks manufacturer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Navistar International has a PEG ratio of 0.54, compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

