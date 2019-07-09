Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 9th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th :
Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH): This healthcare organization, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Molina Healthcare, Inc Price and Consensus
Molina Healthcare, Inc price-consensus-chart | Molina Healthcare, Inc Quote
Molina Healthcare has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Molina Healthcare, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)
Molina Healthcare, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Molina Healthcare, Inc Quote
Alibaba Group Holding Limited(BABA) :This provider of online and mobile commerce businesses, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus
Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote
Alibaba has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 2.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT): This recreational powerboats manufacturer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. price-consensus-chart | MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. Quote
MasterCraft Boat has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. PEG Ratio (TTM)
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. peg-ratio-ttm | MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. Quote
Navistar International Corporation(NAV) : This commercial and military trucks manufacturer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Navistar International Corporation Price and Consensus
Navistar International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navistar International Corporation Quote
Navistar International has a PEG ratio of 0.54, compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Navistar International Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Navistar International Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Navistar International Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here .
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here .
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportNavistar International Corporation (NAV): Free Stock Analysis ReportMolina Healthcare, Inc (MOH): Free Stock Analysis ReportMASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (MCFT): Free Stock Analysis ReportAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.Zacks Investment Research