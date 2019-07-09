Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 9th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th :

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH): This healthcare organization, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Molina Healthcare has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited(BABA) :This provider of online and mobile commerce businesses, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 2.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT): This recreational powerboats manufacturer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

MasterCraft Boat has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Navistar International Corporation(NAV) : This commercial and military trucks manufacturer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Navistar International has a PEG ratio of 0.54, compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

