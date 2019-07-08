Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th :

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This provider of crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 3.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL): This provider of air transportation services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

United Continental has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR): This provider of cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Asure Software has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS): This theme park and entertainment company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

SeaWorld has a PEG ratio of 3.08, compared with 3.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

