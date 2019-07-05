Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th :

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This company that engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 1.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Asure Software, Inc. ( ASUR ) :This provider of cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Asure Software has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY): This company that writes personal automobile insurance, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Mercury General has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cigna Corporation ( CI ) : This health service organization, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Cigna has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

