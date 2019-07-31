Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 31st

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st :

United Airlines Holdings  (UAL): This provider of air transportation services for people as well as cargo, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR): This operator of international network of degree-granting higher education institutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Laureate Education has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 1.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This installer and distributor of insulation and building material products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.57, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alaska Air Group  (ALK): This provider of air transportation services to more than 100 cities across North America, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Earnings Calendar