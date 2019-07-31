Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st :

United Airlines Holdings (UAL): This provider of air transportation services for people as well as cargo, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR): This operator of international network of degree-granting higher education institutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Laureate Education has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 1.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This installer and distributor of insulation and building material products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.57, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alaska Air Group (ALK): This provider of air transportation services to more than 100 cities across North America, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

