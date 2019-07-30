Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 30th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th :

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH): This provider of managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Molina Healthcare, Inc Price and Consensus

Molina Healthcare, Inc price-consensus-chart | Molina Healthcare, Inc Quote

Molina Healthcare has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Molina Healthcare, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Molina Healthcare, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Molina Healthcare, Inc Quote

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): This gold mining company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

AngloGold has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited peg-ratio-ttm | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This provider of business process services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus

SYNNEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | SYNNEX Corporation Quote

SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

SYNNEX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

SYNNEX Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | SYNNEX Corporation Quote

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK): This provider of passenger and cargo air transportation services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alaska Air Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote

Alaska Air has a PEG ratio of 0.45, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>