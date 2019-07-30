Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 30th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th :

Molina Healthcare, Inc.  (MOH): This provider of managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Molina Healthcare, Inc Price and Consensus

Molina Healthcare, Inc Price and Consensus

Molina Healthcare, Inc price-consensus-chart | Molina Healthcare, Inc Quote



Molina Healthcare has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Molina Healthcare, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Molina Healthcare, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Molina Healthcare, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Molina Healthcare, Inc Quote



AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): This gold mining company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote



AngloGold has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited peg-ratio-ttm | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote



SYNNEX Corporation  (SNX): This provider of business process services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus

SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus

SYNNEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | SYNNEX Corporation Quote



SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

SYNNEX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

SYNNEX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

SYNNEX Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | SYNNEX Corporation Quote



Alaska Air Group, Inc.  (ALK): This provider of passenger and cargo air transportation services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alaska Air Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote



Alaska Air has a PEG ratio of 0.45, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH): Free Stock Analysis Report

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: SNX , MOH , AU , ALK


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar