Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:

Amdocs Limited (DOX): This provider of software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment and media industry service providers, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Amdocs has a PEG ratio 1.70, compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of A.

Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR): This cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Asure has a PEG ratio 0.61, compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS): This photovoltaic products producer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

JinkoSolar has a PEG ratio 0.38, compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

