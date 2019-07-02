Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:

Amdocs Limited (DOX): This provider of software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment and media industry service providers, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Amdocs has a PEG ratio 1.70, compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR): This cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Asure has a PEG ratio 0.61, compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS): This photovoltaic products producer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

JinkoSolar has a PEG ratio 0.38, compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

