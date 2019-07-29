Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL): This provider of air transportation services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

United Continental has a PEG ratio 0.37, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

United Airlines Holdings Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

United Airlines Holdings Inc peg-ratio-ttm | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR): This higher education programs and services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

Laureate Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Laureate Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Laureate Education Inc. Quote

Laureate Education has a PEG ratio 0.72, compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Laureate Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Laureate Education Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Laureate Education Inc. Quote

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This distributor of insulation and building products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild Corp. Price and Consensus

TopBuild Corp. price-consensus-chart | TopBuild Corp. Quote

TopBuild has a PEG ratio 0.57, compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

TopBuild Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TopBuild Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | TopBuild Corp. Quote

Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR): This provider of cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Asure Software Inc Price and Consensus

Asure Software Inc price-consensus-chart | Asure Software Inc Quote

Asure has a PEG ratio 0.67, compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asure Software Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Asure Software Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Asure Software Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here .

Radical New Technology Creates $12.3 Trillion Opportunity

Imagine buying Microsoft stock in the early days of personal computers… or Motorola after it released the world's first cell phone. These technologies changed our lives and created massive profits for investors.

Today, we're on the brink of the next quantum leap in technology. 7 innovative companies are leading this "4th Industrial Revolution" - and early investors stand to earn the biggest profits.

See the 7 breakthrough stocks now>>