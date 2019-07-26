Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 26th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th :

Kyocera Corporation (KYOCY) : This telecommunications and information equipment producer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Kyocera Corporation Price and Consensus

Kyocera Corporation Price and Consensus

Kyocera Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kyocera Corporation Quote



Kyocera has a PEG ratio of 1.35 compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of B.

Kyocera Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Kyocera Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Kyocera Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Kyocera Corporation Quote



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.(PNFP) :This bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Quote



Pinnacle Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Quote



Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG): This financial products and services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Principal Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Principal Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Principal Financial Group, Inc. Quote



Principal Financial has a PEG ratio of 1.66, compared with 4.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Principal Financial Group, Inc. Quote



United Continental Holdings, Inc.(UAL) : This air transportation services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote



United Continental has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

United Airlines Holdings Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

United Airlines Holdings Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

United Airlines Holdings Inc peg-ratio-ttm | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Growth score and how it is calculated here .

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kyocera Corporation (KYOCY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: UAL , PNFP , PFG , KYOCY


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar