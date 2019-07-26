Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th :

Kyocera Corporation (KYOCY) : This telecommunications and information equipment producer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Kyocera Corporation Price and Consensus

Kyocera Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kyocera Corporation Quote

Kyocera has a PEG ratio of 1.35 compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Kyocera Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Kyocera Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Kyocera Corporation Quote

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.(PNFP) :This bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Quote

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Quote

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG): This financial products and services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Principal Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Principal Financial Group, Inc. Quote

Principal Financial has a PEG ratio of 1.66, compared with 4.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Principal Financial Group, Inc. Quote

United Continental Holdings, Inc.(UAL) : This air transportation services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

United Continental has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

United Airlines Holdings Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

United Airlines Holdings Inc peg-ratio-ttm | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here .

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>