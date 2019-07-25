Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 25th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th :
Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR): This higher education programs and services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.
Laureate Education has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.(SEAS) :This specialty theme park and entertainment company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
SeaWorld Entertainment has a PEG ratio of 3.09, compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This business process services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Alaska Air Group, Inc.(ALK) : This passenger and cargo air transportation services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Alaska Air has a PEG ratio of 0.45, compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here
