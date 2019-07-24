Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th :
TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This installer and distributor of insulation and other building products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) : This specialty retailer of apparel and footwear etc, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Zumiez has a PEG ratio of 1.01, compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This acquirer of gold deposits, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Alamos Gold has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) : This gold mining company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
