Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th :

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This installer and distributor of insulation and other building products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of B.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) : This specialty retailer of apparel and footwear etc, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Zumiez has a PEG ratio of 1.01, compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This acquirer of gold deposits, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Alamos Gold has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) : This gold mining company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Growth score and how it is calculated here .

