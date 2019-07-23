Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd :

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This scheduled air transportation services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) :This real estate investment trust, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) Price and Consensus

American Tower Corporation (REIT) price-consensus-chart | American Tower Corporation (REIT) Quote

American Tower has a PEG ratio of 1.63, compared with 2.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) PEG Ratio (TTM)

American Tower Corporation (REIT) peg-ratio-ttm | American Tower Corporation (REIT) Quote

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL): This air transportation services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

United Continental has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

United Airlines Holdings Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

United Airlines Holdings Inc peg-ratio-ttm | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) : This transcontinental freight railway operator, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Price and Consensus

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited price-consensus-chart | Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Quote

Canadian Pacific Railway has a PEG ratio of 1.66, compared with 1.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here .

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>