Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd :

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This scheduled air transportation services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote



Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of A.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) :This real estate investment trust, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) Price and Consensus

American Tower Corporation (REIT) Price and Consensus

American Tower Corporation (REIT) price-consensus-chart | American Tower Corporation (REIT) Quote



American Tower has a PEG ratio of 1.63, compared with 2.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) PEG Ratio (TTM)

American Tower Corporation (REIT) PEG Ratio (TTM)

American Tower Corporation (REIT) peg-ratio-ttm | American Tower Corporation (REIT) Quote



United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL): This air transportation services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote



United Continental has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

United Airlines Holdings Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

United Airlines Holdings Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

United Airlines Holdings Inc peg-ratio-ttm | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) : This transcontinental freight railway operator, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Price and Consensus

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Price and Consensus

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited price-consensus-chart | Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Quote



Canadian Pacific Railway has a PEG ratio of 1.66, compared with 1.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Growth score and how it is calculated here .

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP): Free Stock Analysis Report

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: UAL , DAL , CP , AMT


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar