Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This scheduled air transportation services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) :This real estate investment trust, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
American Tower has a PEG ratio of 1.63, compared with 2.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL): This air transportation services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
United Continental has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) : This transcontinental freight railway operator, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Pacific Railway has a PEG ratio of 1.66, compared with 1.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
