Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd :

eBay Inc. (EBAY): This commerce platforms operator, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

eBay has a PEG ratio of 1.57 compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of B.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) :This healthcare solutions provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Merck has a PEG ratio of 1.73, compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN): This healthcare management services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Magellan Health has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) : This pharmaceutical products distributor, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

AmerisourceBergen has a PEG ratio of 1.67, compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Growth score and how it is calculated here .

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN): Free Stock Analysis Report

eBay Inc. (EBAY): Free Stock Analysis Report

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
MRK , MGLN , EBAY , ABC


