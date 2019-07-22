Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd :

eBay Inc. (EBAY): This commerce platforms operator, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

eBay has a PEG ratio of 1.57 compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) :This healthcare solutions provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Merck has a PEG ratio of 1.73, compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN): This healthcare management services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Magellan Health has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) : This pharmaceutical products distributor, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

AmerisourceBergen has a PEG ratio of 1.67, compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

