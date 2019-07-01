Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS): This theme park and entertainment company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

SeaWorld has a PEG ratio 2.99, compared with 3.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ): This bank holding company for First Business Bank, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

First Business has a PEG ratio 1.29, compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS): This photovoltaic products producer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

JinkoSolar has a PEG ratio 0.36, compared with 1.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL): This provider of air transportation services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

United Continental has a PEG ratio 0.38, compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

