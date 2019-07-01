Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS): This theme park and entertainment company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Price and Consensus
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Quote
SeaWorld has a PEG ratio 2.99, compared with 3.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Quote
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ): This bank holding company for First Business Bank, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Business Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote
First Business has a PEG ratio 1.29, compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
First Business Financial Services, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS): This photovoltaic products producer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Price and Consensus
JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited price-consensus-chart | JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Quote
JinkoSolar has a PEG ratio 0.36, compared with 1.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)
JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited peg-ratio-ttm | JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Quote
United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL): This provider of air transportation services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
United Continental Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Continental Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Continental Holdings, Inc. Quote
United Continental has a PEG ratio 0.38, compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
United Continental Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
United Continental Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | United Continental Holdings, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here .
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportUnited Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL): Free Stock Analysis ReportSeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS): Free Stock Analysis ReportJinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS): Free Stock Analysis ReportFirst Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.Zacks Investment Research