Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:
United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL): This provider of air transportation services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
United Continental has a PEG ratio 0.36, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This provider of crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Oasis Midstream has a PEG ratio 0.63, compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This distributor of insulation and building products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
TopBuild has a PEG ratio 0.57, compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR): This provider of cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Asure has a PEG ratio 0.66, compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
