Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL): This provider of air transportation services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

United Continental has a PEG ratio 0.36, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

United Airlines Holdings Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

United Airlines Holdings Inc peg-ratio-ttm | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This provider of crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus

Oasis Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote

Oasis Midstream has a PEG ratio 0.63, compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP PEG Ratio (TTM)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP peg-ratio-ttm | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This distributor of insulation and building products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild Corp. Price and Consensus

TopBuild Corp. price-consensus-chart | TopBuild Corp. Quote

TopBuild has a PEG ratio 0.57, compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

TopBuild Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TopBuild Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | TopBuild Corp. Quote

Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR): This provider of cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Asure Software Inc Price and Consensus

Asure Software Inc price-consensus-chart | Asure Software Inc Quote

Asure has a PEG ratio 0.66, compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asure Software Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Asure Software Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Asure Software Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here .

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>