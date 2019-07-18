Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:
Navistar International Corporation (NAV): This manufacturer of commercial and military trucks, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Navistar has a PEG ratio 0.51, compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This acquirer and explorer of gold deposits, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Alamos has a PEG ratio 0.92, compared with 1.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This distributor of insulation and building products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
TopBuild has a PEG ratio 0.98, compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
