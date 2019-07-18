Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 18th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:

Navistar International Corporation (NAV): This manufacturer of commercial and military trucks, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Navistar International Corporation Price and Consensus

Navistar International Corporation Price and Consensus

Navistar International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navistar International Corporation Quote



Navistar has a PEG ratio 0.51, compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of A.

Navistar International Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Navistar International Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Navistar International Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Navistar International Corporation Quote



Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This acquirer and explorer of gold deposits, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

Alamos Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

Alamos Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alamos Gold Inc. Quote



Alamos has a PEG ratio 0.92, compared with 1.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alamos Gold Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alamos Gold Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alamos Gold Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Alamos Gold Inc. Quote



TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This distributor of insulation and building products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild Corp. Price and Consensus

TopBuild Corp. Price and Consensus

TopBuild Corp. price-consensus-chart | TopBuild Corp. Quote



TopBuild has a PEG ratio 0.98, compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

TopBuild Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TopBuild Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TopBuild Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | TopBuild Corp. Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Growth score and how it is calculated here .

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Navistar International Corporation (NAV): Free Stock Analysis Report

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: NAV , BLD , AGI


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar