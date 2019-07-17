Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL): This air transportation services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

United Continental has a PEG ratio 0.35, compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

United Airlines Holdings Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

United Airlines Holdings Inc peg-ratio-ttm | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This acquirer and explorer of gold deposits, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

Alamos Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alamos Gold Inc. Quote

Alamos has a PEG ratio 0.87, compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alamos Gold Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alamos Gold Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Alamos Gold Inc. Quote

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH): This healthcare organization, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Molina Healthcare, Inc Price and Consensus

Molina Healthcare, Inc price-consensus-chart | Molina Healthcare, Inc Quote

Molina has a PEG ratio 0.98, compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Molina Healthcare, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Molina Healthcare, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Molina Healthcare, Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here .

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>