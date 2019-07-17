Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:
United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL): This air transportation services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
United Continental has a PEG ratio 0.35, compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This acquirer and explorer of gold deposits, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Alamos has a PEG ratio 0.87, compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH): This healthcare organization, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Molina has a PEG ratio 0.98, compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
