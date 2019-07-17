Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 17th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL): This air transportation services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote



United Continental has a PEG ratio 0.35, compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of A.

United Airlines Holdings Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

United Airlines Holdings Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

United Airlines Holdings Inc peg-ratio-ttm | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote



Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This acquirer and explorer of gold deposits, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

Alamos Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

Alamos Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alamos Gold Inc. Quote



Alamos has a PEG ratio 0.87, compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alamos Gold Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alamos Gold Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alamos Gold Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Alamos Gold Inc. Quote



Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH): This healthcare organization, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Molina Healthcare, Inc Price and Consensus

Molina Healthcare, Inc Price and Consensus

Molina Healthcare, Inc price-consensus-chart | Molina Healthcare, Inc Quote



Molina has a PEG ratio 0.98, compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Molina Healthcare, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Molina Healthcare, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Molina Healthcare, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Molina Healthcare, Inc Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Growth score and how it is calculated here .

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: UAL , MOH , AGI


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar