Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 16th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This installer of insulation and other building products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild has a PEG ratio 0.59, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of B.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC): This provider of technical, professional and construction services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Jacobs has a PEG ratio 1.21, compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH): This healthcare organization, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Molina has a PEG ratio 1.00, compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Navistar International Corporation  (NAV): This manufacturer of commercial and military trucks, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Navistar has a PEG ratio 0.55, compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Earnings Calendar