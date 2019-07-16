Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This installer of insulation and other building products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild has a PEG ratio 0.59, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC): This provider of technical, professional and construction services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Jacobs has a PEG ratio 1.21, compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH): This healthcare organization, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Molina has a PEG ratio 1.00, compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Navistar International Corporation (NAV): This manufacturer of commercial and military trucks, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Navistar has a PEG ratio 0.55, compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

