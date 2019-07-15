Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:

Amdocs Limited (DOX): This provider of software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment and media industry service providers, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Amdocs Limited Price and Consensus

Amdocs Limited price-consensus-chart | Amdocs Limited Quote

Amdocs has a PEG ratio 1.74, compared with 2.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Amdocs Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Amdocs Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Amdocs Limited Quote

Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR): This cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Asure Software Inc Price and Consensus

Asure Software Inc price-consensus-chart | Asure Software Inc Quote

Asure has a PEG ratio 0.70, compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asure Software Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Asure Software Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Asure Software Inc Quote

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL): This provider of air transportation services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

United Continental has a PEG ratio 0.35, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

United Airlines Holdings Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

United Airlines Holdings Inc peg-ratio-ttm | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

Navistar International Corporation (NAV): This manufacturer of commercial and military trucks, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Navistar International Corporation Price and Consensus

Navistar International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navistar International Corporation Quote

Navistar has a PEG ratio 0.55, compared with 0.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Navistar International Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Navistar International Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Navistar International Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here .

Wall Street's Next Amazon

Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.

Click for details >>