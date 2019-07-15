Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:

Amdocs Limited (DOX): This provider of software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment and media industry service providers, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Amdocs has a PEG ratio 1.74, compared with 2.18 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of B.

Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR): This cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Asure has a PEG ratio 0.70, compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

United Continental Holdings, Inc.  (UAL): This provider of air transportation services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

United Continental has a PEG ratio 0.35, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Navistar International Corporation  (NAV): This manufacturer of commercial and military trucks, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Navistar has a PEG ratio 0.55, compared with 0.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

