Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th :

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This provider of crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 3.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL): This provider of air transportation services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

United Continental has a PEG ratio of 0.35, compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR): This provider of cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Asure Software has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

