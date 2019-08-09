Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th :
Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This footwear retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Crocs has a PEG ratio of 1.19 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) :This clothingcompany, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 1.32, compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV): This funeral home company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Carriage Services has a PEG ratio of 1.07, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : This operator of fitness centers, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Planet Fitness has a PEG ratio of 2.14, compared with 2.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
