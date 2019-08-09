Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 9th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th :

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This footwear retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 1.19 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of A.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) :This clothingcompany, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 1.32, compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV): This funeral home company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Carriage Services has a PEG ratio of 1.07, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : This operator of fitness centers, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Planet Fitness has a PEG ratio of 2.14, compared with 2.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

