Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 8th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th :

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This home construction company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 1.44 compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) :This automotive stampings company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Shiloh Industries has a PEG ratio of 3.29, compared with 5.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : This automatic test equipment developer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Teradyne has a PEG ratio of 1.79, compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (WAIR) : This aerospace and defence company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Wesco Aircraft has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

