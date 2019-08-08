Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 8th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th :

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This home construction company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 1.44 compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of B.

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) :This automotive stampings company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Shiloh Industries has a PEG ratio of 3.29, compared with 5.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : This automatic test equipment developer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Teradyne has a PEG ratio of 1.79, compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (WAIR) : This aerospace and defence company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Wesco Aircraft has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Growth score and how it is calculated here .

