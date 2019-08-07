Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 7th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th :

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This airline, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of A.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) :This airline, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation Price and Consensus

JetBlue Airways has a PEG ratio of 0.42, compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JetBlue Airways Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE): This packaging company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Sealed Air Corporation Price and Consensus

Sealed Air has a PEG ratio of 1.81, compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sealed Air Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) : This installer of insulation and building material products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild Corp. Price and Consensus

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TopBuild Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Earnings Calendar