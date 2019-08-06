Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 6th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th :

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): This manufacturer and marketer of personal care products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Estée Lauder has a PEG ratio of 2.32 compared with 2.72 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of A.

Comcast Corporation(CMCSA) :This telecommunications company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Comcast has a PEG ratio of 1.14, compared with 2.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This supply chain company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Northrop Grumman Corporation(NOC) : This aerospace and defence company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Northrop Grumman has a PEG ratio of 1.41, compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

