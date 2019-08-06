Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 6th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th :

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): This manufacturer and marketer of personal care products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Estée Lauder has a PEG ratio of 2.32 compared with 2.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Comcast Corporation(CMCSA) :This telecommunications company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Comcast has a PEG ratio of 1.14, compared with 2.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This supply chain company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Northrop Grumman Corporation(NOC) : This aerospace and defence company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Northrop Grumman has a PEG ratio of 1.41, compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

