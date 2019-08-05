Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th :

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): This lifestyle retail chain, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn has a PEG ratio of 1.09 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) :This information technology services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

PC Connection has a PEG ratio of 1.90, compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 1.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) : This manufacturer of motor vehicles parts, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Standard Motor Products has a PEG ratio of 1.32, compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

