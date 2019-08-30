Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th :

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC): This education services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Quote

Lincoln Educational Services has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 1.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Quote

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) :This supermarket chain, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Ingles Markets, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingles Markets, Incorporated Quote

Ingles Markets has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 1.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Ingles Markets, Incorporated Quote

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): This ecommerce giant, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Alibaba has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 3.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) : This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 3.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here .

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>