Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th :

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC): This education services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational Services has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 1.76 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of A.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) :This supermarket chain, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Ingles Markets has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 1.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): This ecommerce giant, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 3.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) : This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 3.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Growth score and how it is calculated here .

