Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd :

Principal Financial Group (PFG): This provider of retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Principal Financial has a PEG ratio of 1.38, compared with 3.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR): This operator of international network of degree-granting higher education institutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Laureate Education has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP): This bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Pinnacle Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 1.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alaska Air Group  (ALK): This provider of air transportation services to more than 100 cities across North America, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air has a PEG ratio of 0.49, compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK): Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




