Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd :
Principal Financial Group (PFG): This provider of retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Principal Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Principal Financial has a PEG ratio of 1.38, compared with 3.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Principal Financial Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR): This operator of international network of degree-granting higher education institutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Laureate Education Inc. Price and Consensus
Laureate Education has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Laureate Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP): This bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus
Pinnacle Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 1.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Alaska Air Group (ALK): This provider of air transportation services to more than 100 cities across North America, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alaska Air has a PEG ratio of 0.49, compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Alaska Air Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
