Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL): This real estate company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Price and Consensus
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Quote
Jones Lang LaSalle has a PEG ratio of 1.20 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Quote
City Office REIT, Inc.(CIO) :This real estate investment trust company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
City Office REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus
City Office REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | City Office REIT, Inc. Quote
City Office REIT has a PEG ratio of 1.34, compared with 3.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
City Office REIT, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
City Office REIT, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | City Office REIT, Inc. Quote
CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE): This real estate company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
CBRE Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
CBRE Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote
CBRE has a PEG ratio of 1.24, compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
CBRE Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
CBRE Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote
ONEOK, Inc.(OKE) : This natural gas liquids company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
ONEOK, Inc. Price and Consensus
ONEOK, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ONEOK, Inc. Quote
ONEOK has a PEG ratio of 1.95, compared with 2.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ONEOK, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
ONEOK, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | ONEOK, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here .
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here .
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportONEOK, Inc. (OKE): Free Stock Analysis ReportJones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL): Free Stock Analysis ReportCity Office REIT, Inc. (CIO): Free Stock Analysis ReportCBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.Zacks Investment Research