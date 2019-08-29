Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th :

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL): This real estate company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle has a PEG ratio of 1.20 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of B.

City Office REIT, Inc.(CIO) :This real estate investment trust company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

City Office REIT has a PEG ratio of 1.34, compared with 3.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE): This real estate company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

CBRE has a PEG ratio of 1.24, compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

ONEOK, Inc.(OKE) : This natural gas liquids company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

ONEOK has a PEG ratio of 1.95, compared with 2.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Growth score and how it is calculated here .

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL): Free Stock Analysis Report

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO): Free Stock Analysis Report

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE): Free Stock Analysis Report

