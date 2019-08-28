Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 28th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th :

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC): This provider of education services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 1.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Funko, Inc. (FNKO): This pop culture consumer products company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Funko has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Itron, Inc.  (ITRI): This provider of end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Itron has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Meritage Homes Corporation  (MTH): This homebuilder, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 1.47, compared with 3.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

