Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 28th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th :

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC): This provider of education services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Quote

Lincoln Educational has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 1.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Quote

Funko, Inc. (FNKO): This pop culture consumer products company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Funko, Inc. Price and Consensus

Funko, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Funko, Inc. Quote

Funko has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Funko, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Funko, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Funko, Inc. Quote

Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This provider of end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

Itron has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Itron, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Itron, Inc. Quote

(MTH): This homebuilder, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Corporation Quote

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 1.47, compared with 3.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Meritage Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Corporation Quote

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>