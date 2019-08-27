Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th :
Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This footwear retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Crocs has a PEG ratio of 1.11, compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Amdocs Limited (DOX): This software and services provider to communications and media companies, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Amdocs has a PEG ratio of 1.74, compared with 2.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Merck (MRK): This biopharmaceutical company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Merck has a PEG ratio of 1.75, compared with 2.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This homebuilder, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 1.49, compared with 3.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
