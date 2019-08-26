Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 26th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th :

Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This provider of end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote



Itron has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Itron, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Itron, Inc. Quote



Woodward, Inc. (WWD): This manufacturer of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Woodward, Inc. Price and Consensus

Woodward, Inc. Price and Consensus

Woodward, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Woodward, Inc. Quote



Woodward has a PEG ratio of 1.63, compared with 2.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Woodward, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Woodward, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Woodward, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Woodward, Inc. Quote



Merck (MRK): This biopharmaceutical company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price and Consensus

Merck &amp; Co., Inc. Price and Consensus

Merck & Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Merck & Co., Inc. Quote



Merck has a PEG ratio of 1.74, compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Merck & Co., Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Merck &amp; Co., Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Merck & Co., Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Merck & Co., Inc. Quote



Teradyne, Inc. (TER): This manufacturer and seller of automatic test equipment, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote



Teradyne has a PEG ratio of 1.82, compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Teradyne, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Teradyne, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Teradyne, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Teradyne, Inc. Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER): Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: WWD , TER , MRK , ITRI


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar