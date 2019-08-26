Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th :

Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This provider of end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

Itron has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Itron, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Itron, Inc. Quote

Woodward, Inc. (WWD): This manufacturer of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Woodward, Inc. Price and Consensus

Woodward, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Woodward, Inc. Quote

Woodward has a PEG ratio of 1.63, compared with 2.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Woodward, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Woodward, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Woodward, Inc. Quote

Merck (MRK): This biopharmaceutical company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price and Consensus

Merck & Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Merck & Co., Inc. Quote

Merck has a PEG ratio of 1.74, compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Merck & Co., Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Merck & Co., Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Merck & Co., Inc. Quote

Teradyne, Inc. (TER): This manufacturer and seller of automatic test equipment, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Teradyne has a PEG ratio of 1.82, compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Teradyne, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Teradyne, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

