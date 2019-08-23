Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd :
Meritage HomesCorporation (MTH): This homebuilder, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Corporation Quote
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 1.51, compared with 3.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Meritage Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Meritage Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Corporation Quote
Amdocs Limited (DOX): This software and services provider to communications and media companies, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Amdocs Limited Price and Consensus
Amdocs Limited price-consensus-chart | Amdocs Limited Quote
Amdocs has a PEG ratio of 1.76, compared with 2.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Amdocs Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)
Amdocs Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Amdocs Limited Quote
SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This business process services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus
SYNNEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | SYNNEX Corporation Quote
SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
SYNNEX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
SYNNEX Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | SYNNEX Corporation Quote
Teradyne, Inc. (TER): This manufacturer and seller of automatic test equipment, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus
Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote
Teradyne has a PEG ratio of 1.87, compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Teradyne, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Teradyne, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Teradyne, Inc. Quote
