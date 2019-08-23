Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd :

Meritage HomesCorporation (MTH): This homebuilder, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 1.51, compared with 3.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Amdocs Limited (DOX): This software and services provider to communications and media companies, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Amdocs has a PEG ratio of 1.76, compared with 2.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This business process services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Teradyne, Inc. (TER): This manufacturer and seller of automatic test equipment, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Teradyne has a PEG ratio of 1.87, compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

