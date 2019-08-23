Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd :

Meritage HomesCorporation (MTH): This homebuilder, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 1.51, compared with 3.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Amdocs Limited  (DOX): This software and services provider to communications and media companies, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Amdocs has a PEG ratio of 1.76, compared with 2.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

SYNNEX Corporation  (SNX): This business process services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Teradyne, Inc. (TER): This manufacturer and seller of automatic test equipment, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Teradyne has a PEG ratio of 1.87, compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

