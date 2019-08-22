Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22nd :

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This footwear retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of A.

Crocs, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Booking Holdings Inc.(BKNG) :This provider of online travel and related services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Booking Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Booking Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.44, compared with 3.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Booking Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): This manufacturer and marketer of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Price and Consensus

Estée Lauder has a PEG ratio of 2.61, compared with 2.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Procter & Gamble Company(PG) : This provider of branded consumer packaged goods, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Price and Consensus

Procter & Gamble has a PEG ratio of 3.45, compared with 3.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Growth score and how it is calculated here .

