Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22nd :

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This footwear retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Crocs, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Booking Holdings Inc.(BKNG) :This provider of online travel and related services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Booking Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Booking Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Booking Holdings Inc. Quote

Booking Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.44, compared with 3.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Booking Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Booking Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Booking Holdings Inc. Quote

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): This manufacturer and marketer of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Price and Consensus

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Quote

Estée Lauder has a PEG ratio of 2.61, compared with 2.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Quote

The Procter & Gamble Company(PG) : This provider of branded consumer packaged goods, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Price and Consensus

Procter & Gamble Company (The) price-consensus-chart | Procter & Gamble Company (The) Quote

Procter & Gamble has a PEG ratio of 3.45, compared with 3.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)

Procter & Gamble Company (The) peg-ratio-ttm | Procter & Gamble Company (The) Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here .

It's Illegal in 42 States, But Investors Will Make Billions Legally

In addition to the companies you read about above, today you get details on the newly-legalized industry that's tapping into a "habit" that Americans spend an estimated $150 billion on every year.

That's twice as much as they spend on marijuana, legally or otherwise.

Zacks special report revealing how investors can profit from this new opportunity. As more states legalize this activity, the industry could expand by as much as 15X. Zacks' has just released a Special Report revealing 5 top stocks to watch in this space.

See these 5 "sin stocks" now>>