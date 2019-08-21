Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21st :

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): This health technology company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Koninklijke Philips has a PEG ratio of 1.40 compared with 6.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) :This information technology supply chain services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.58, compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Amdocs Limited (DOX): This software and services provider to communications and media companies, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Amdocs has a PEG ratio of 1.75, compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) : This packaging company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Sealed Air has a PEG ratio of 1.79, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

