Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 20th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20th :

Woodward, Inc. (WWD): This manufacturer of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Woodward, Inc. Price and Consensus

Woodward, Inc. Price and Consensus

Woodward, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Woodward, Inc. Quote



Woodward has a PEG ratio of 1.68 compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of B.

Woodward, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Woodward, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Woodward, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Woodward, Inc. Quote



Teradyne, Inc. (TER) :This automatic test equipment manufacturer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote



Teradyne has a PEG ratio of 1.85, compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Teradyne, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Teradyne, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Teradyne, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Teradyne, Inc. Quote



Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This technology company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote



Itron has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Itron, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Itron, Inc. Quote



Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) : This networking technology developer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Quote



Ubiquiti Networks has a PEG ratio of 2.24, compared with 25.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Growth score and how it is calculated here .

Legalizing THIS Could Be Even Bigger than Marijuana

Americans spend an estimated $150 billion in this industry every year… more than twice as much as they spend on marijuana.

Now that 8 states have fully-legalized it (with several more states following close behind), Zacks has identified 5 stocks that could soar in response to the powerful demand. One industry insider described the future as "mind-blowing" - and early investors can still get in ahead of the surge.

See these 5 "sin stocks" now >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER): Free Stock Analysis Report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: WWD , TER , ITRI


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar