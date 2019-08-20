Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 20th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20th :

Woodward, Inc. (WWD): This manufacturer of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Woodward, Inc. Price and Consensus

Woodward, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Woodward, Inc. Quote

Woodward has a PEG ratio of 1.68 compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Woodward, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Woodward, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Woodward, Inc. Quote

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) :This automatic test equipment manufacturer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Teradyne has a PEG ratio of 1.85, compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Teradyne, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Teradyne, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This technology company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

Itron has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Itron, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Itron, Inc. Quote

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) : This networking technology developer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Quote

Ubiquiti Networks has a PEG ratio of 2.24, compared with 25.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here .

Legalizing THIS Could Be Even Bigger than Marijuana

Americans spend an estimated $150 billion in this industry every year… more than twice as much as they spend on marijuana.

Now that 8 states have fully-legalized it (with several more states following close behind), Zacks has identified 5 stocks that could soar in response to the powerful demand. One industry insider described the future as "mind-blowing" - and early investors can still get in ahead of the surge.

See these 5 "sin stocks" now >>