Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1st:

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This provider of business process services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus

SYNNEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | SYNNEX Corporation Quote

SYNNEX has a PEG ratio 0.68, compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

SYNNEX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

SYNNEX Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | SYNNEX Corporation Quote

Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR): This operator of international network of degree-granting higher education institutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

Laureate Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Laureate Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Laureate Education Inc. Quote

Laureate Education has a PEG ratio 0.72, compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Laureate Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Laureate Education Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Laureate Education Inc. Quote

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH): This provider of managed healthcare services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Molina Healthcare, Inc Price and Consensus

Molina Healthcare, Inc price-consensus-chart | Molina Healthcare, Inc Quote

Molina Healthcare has a PEG ratio 0.91, compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Molina Healthcare, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Molina Healthcare, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Molina Healthcare, Inc Quote

