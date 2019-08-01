Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 1st

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1st:

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This provider of business process services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus

SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus

SYNNEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | SYNNEX Corporation Quote



SYNNEX has a PEG ratio 0.68, compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of A.

SYNNEX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

SYNNEX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

SYNNEX Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | SYNNEX Corporation Quote



Laureate Education, Inc.  (LAUR): This operator of international network of degree-granting higher education institutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

Laureate Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Laureate Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Laureate Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Laureate Education Inc. Quote



Laureate Education has a PEG ratio 0.72, compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Laureate Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Laureate Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Laureate Education Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Laureate Education Inc. Quote



Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH): This provider of managed healthcare services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Molina Healthcare, Inc Price and Consensus

Molina Healthcare, Inc Price and Consensus

Molina Healthcare, Inc price-consensus-chart | Molina Healthcare, Inc Quote



Molina Healthcare has a PEG ratio 0.91, compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Molina Healthcare, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Molina Healthcare, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Molina Healthcare, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Molina Healthcare, Inc Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Growth score and how it is calculated here .

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: SNX , MOH , LAUR


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar