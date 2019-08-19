Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 19th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th :

Funko, Inc. (FNKO): This consumer products designer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Funko, Inc. Price and Consensus

Funko, Inc. Price and Consensus

Funko, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Funko, Inc. Quote



Funko has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of A.

Funko, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Funko, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Funko, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Funko, Inc. Quote



Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC): This education services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Quote



Lincoln Educational Services has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 1.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Quote



General Mills, Inc. (GIS): This branded consumer foods manufacturer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

General Mills, Inc. Price and Consensus

General Mills, Inc. Price and Consensus

General Mills, Inc. price-consensus-chart | General Mills, Inc. Quote



General Mills has a PEG ratio of 2.33, compared with 3.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

General Mills, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

General Mills, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

General Mills, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | General Mills, Inc. Quote



SP Plus Corporation (SP): This ground transportation provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

SP Plus Corporation Price and Consensus

SP Plus Corporation Price and Consensus

SP Plus Corporation price-consensus-chart | SP Plus Corporation Quote



SP Plus has a PEG ratio of 1.29, compared with 13.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

SP Plus Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

SP Plus Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

SP Plus Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | SP Plus Corporation Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Growth score and how it is calculated here .

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All                

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SP Plus Corporation (SP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC): Free Stock Analysis Report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Funko, Inc. (FNKO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: SP , LINC , GIS , FNKO


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar