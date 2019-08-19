Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th :

Funko, Inc. (FNKO): This consumer products designer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Funko has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC): This education services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational Services has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 1.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS): This branded consumer foods manufacturer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

General Mills has a PEG ratio of 2.33, compared with 3.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

SP Plus Corporation (SP): This ground transportation provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

SP Plus has a PEG ratio of 1.29, compared with 13.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

