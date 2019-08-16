Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th :

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This homebuilder, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 1.42, compared with 2.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Teradyne, Inc. (TER): This manufacturer and seller of automatic test equipment, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Teradyne has a PEG ratio of 1.82, compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN): This technology solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

PC Connection has a PEG ratio of 1.58, compared with 1.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): This lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn has a PEG ratio of 1.05, compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

