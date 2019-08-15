Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 15th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This provider of business process services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus

SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus

SYNNEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | SYNNEX Corporation Quote



SYNNEX has a PEG ratio 0.56, compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a  Growth Score  of A.

SYNNEX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

SYNNEX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

SYNNEX Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | SYNNEX Corporation Quote



Gildan Activewear Inc.  (GIL): This manufacturer of everyday basic apparel, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gildan Activewear, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote



Gildan has a PEG ratio 1.27, compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote



Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This retailer of casual footwear for women, men and children, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote



Crocs has a PEG ratio 1.14, compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Crocs, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Crocs, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Crocs, Inc. Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Growth score and how it is calculated here .

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: SNX , GIL , CROX


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar