Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This provider of business process services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus

SYNNEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | SYNNEX Corporation Quote

SYNNEX has a PEG ratio 0.56, compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

SYNNEX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

SYNNEX Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | SYNNEX Corporation Quote

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL): This manufacturer of everyday basic apparel, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gildan Activewear, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote

Gildan has a PEG ratio 1.27, compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This retailer of casual footwear for women, men and children, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Crocs has a PEG ratio 1.14, compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Crocs, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Crocs, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here .

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>