Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th :

PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN): This technology solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

PC Connection has a PEG ratio of 1.68, compared with 1.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This retailer of casual footwear for women, men and children, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 1.17, compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): This lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn has a PEG ratio of 1.13, compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

