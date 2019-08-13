Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th :

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL): This manufacturer of everyday basic apparel, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Gildan has a PEG ratio of 1.30, compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This retailer of casual footwear for women, men and children, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 1.16, compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Alaska Air Group (ALK): This provider of air transportation services to more than 100 cities across North America, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air has a PEG ratio of 0.49, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

